"Almost Undertaker streak worthy" - WWE Universe praises 46-year-old legend ahead of his 12th match at SummerSlam

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was one of the best things going for three decades on WWE television. The Deadman is the single most important figure when it comes to The Show of Shows. It's also worth noting that Shawn Michaels was labeled as Mr. WrestleMania by many for putting on classics year after year during his tenure.

With all the buzz surrounding WWE SummerSlam on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit, the wrestling world has been sent into a frenzy upon realizing that the upcoming edition of the show marks the 12th headliner featuring the man that broke The Deadman's WrestleMania streak - Brock Lesnar.

The fanbase at large has hailed The Beast as 'Mr. SummerSlam' for being both an integral part of the show over the years and also for all the incredible matches. There is a large section who have particularly praised his bouts against CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns at the 2013, 2014, and 2022 editions, respectively.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



2002 - vs. The Rock

2003 - vs. Angle

2012 - vs. HHH

2013 - vs. Punk

2014 - vs. Cena

2015 - vs. Undertaker

2016 - vs. Orton

2017 - vs. Reigns vs. Joe vs. Strowman

2018 - vs. Reigns

2019 - vs. Rollins

2022 - vs. Reigns

2023 - vs. Cody Is Brock Lesnar 𝗠𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗦𝗹𝗮𝗺?2002 - vs. The Rock2003 - vs. Angle2012 - vs. HHH2013 - vs. Punk2014 - vs. Cena2015 - vs. Undertaker2016 - vs. Orton2017 - vs. Reigns vs. Joe vs. Strowman2018 - vs. Reigns2019 - vs. Rollins2022 - vs. Reigns2023 - vs. Cody pic.twitter.com/XOOa84fUhk

Check out some fan reactions below:

Twitter hails Brock Lesnar as Mr. SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in a bout that is heavily rumored to have a stipulation. Last year, The Beast shocked the world during his Last Man Standing match against Reigns, lifting the ring with a tractor.

Lesnar's bout against The American Nightmare is likely the feud-ending contest and is one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

What top AEW star feels about WWE legend Brock Lesnar in real life

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar's match at the 2013 edition of SummerSlam had a Wolverine vs. Hulk aesthetic to it, one that many WWE fans admittedly rewatch after all these years.

Speaking to ESPN a few years ago, Punk revealed that unlike how he is presented on-screen, Lesnar is a "sweetheart" outside the ring:

“I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—ckin’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, ‘Hey, if you need any help.’ I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro-wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think.”

Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk was a one-off, with the latter continuing his feud with Paul Heyman on WWE TV after the event without The Beast. It's highly unlikely that the two will ever face each other in a match again, but in the wrestling business, never say never.

Which is your favorite Brock Lesnar match at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars