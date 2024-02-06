Alpha Academy gets destroyed by top team on WWE RAW

Alpha Academy got destroyed tonight on WWE RAW by a top team. For several weeks, the stable has been embroiled in a rivalry with Ivar and Valhalla. They have had singles and tag matches that have gone either way.

However, Valhalla has proved herself to be a difference-maker almost every time. She went one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri a couple of weeks ago and lost.

Tonight on RAW, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa got the chance to get their revenge on Ivar and Valhalla in a mixed tag team match. The babyfaces have improved greatly since joining Alpha Academy, but this was a major test for them.

The match started with an all-out brawl. However, Ivar and Valhalla regained control of the match. It didn't take long for the former to hit the World's Strongest Slam from the middle rope and pinned Tozawa.

It looks like this rivalry may be far from over after this match. Tozawa and Maxxine might look to get a rematch against Ivar and Valhalla again.

