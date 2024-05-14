Alpha Academy member disobeys direct order; Chad Gable infuriated

An Alpha Academy member disobeyed a direct order on the latest episode of WWE RAW. This left Chad Gable infuriated.

It's been a couple of years since Chad Gable and Otis came together to form The Alpha Academy. Although they started as heels, they managed to earn the praise of the WWE Universe and eventually became the most popular tag team on the roster. Over time, they also added new members, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa.

However, in recent weeks, Chad Gable has had a change of attitude towards his faction. This all started after Gable lost the Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn, after which he attacked the champion and laid him out in the ring. Since then, he has made it clear what he expects from his Alpha Academy stablemates. Tonight on RAW, Gable was clear when he told Otis that he didn't want him to do his worm during his match against Zayn.

However, in the match, Otis found himself in control and couldn't resist doing the worm. However, when he went for the splash, he missed, allowing Zayn to hit the Helluva kick for the win. This left Gable furious, as this was a chance for Otis to weaken Sami Zayn before their match at King and Queen of the Ring.

Chad Gable will compete for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match at King and Queen of the Ring later this month.

