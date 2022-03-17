Alpha Academy talk about crowd reactions, a title match at WrestleMania and much more

Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy said that crowds are "getting the real deal now," talking about his character as Otis' coach.

Alpha Academy recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about how crowds react to being "educated". The team also spoke about attacking RK-Bro and Street Profits on this week's Monday Night RAW; and about how their partnership changed them both.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions, when talking about the crowd's reactions to them, said that they enjoy it when crowds react to them. Chad Gable in particular expressed his enjoyment when speaking about how the WWE Universe connects with his catchphrases and his persona.

"To be completely honest, connecting with the audience and the crowd is something that I've needed to do for a long time,'' said Chad Gable. ''Wasn't happening with Shorty G (his previous gimmick), it wasn't happening as the original Chad Gable. But with this whole master's degree, and all this education and coaching Otis, and having him by my side has allowed me to do, is let the real me come out."

Otis also talked about his "old self" and whether that person is still within him. He quickly answered "no" and said that Gable helped him better himself.

The pair also showed support for Big E, who suffered a broken neck on last week's SmackDown. The couple praised him as a performer and a person, talking about how he helped them grow.

Alpha Academy want a RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38

Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy, while appearing on WWE's The Bump with his partner Otis, demanded a match at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Tag Team Championships against RK-Bro.

The pair lost their championships in a triple-threat match against RK-Bro and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on the March 7 episode of RAW. Riddle pinned Seth Rollins to win the title, which means the champions were never pinned or submitted. This is the reason that Chad Gable gave to demand a match against the champions at WrestleMania 38.

Gable and Otis interfered in a match between the champions and The Street Profits, laying out the four men to stamp their authority at the RAW Tag Team Championships on this week's episode of the red brand.

