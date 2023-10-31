Current champion mocks Natalya on RAW by cosplaying as her WWE Hall of Fame father

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green mocked Natalya by dressing up as The Hart Foundation for Halloween.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart is the former SmackDown Women's Champion father, and he was part of a tag team with Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Green and Nattie were scheduled to collide in the traditional Trick or Street Fight, and the Women's Tag team Champions took things further by not only cosplaying as The Hart Foundation, but also using their entrance music.

Piper Niven, who dressed up like Jim Neidhart, rocked the beard and mustache to complete the look. Natalya also dressed up for the match, as she came out in a black bunny costume holding a whip.

After the match began, Chelsea Green blasted Natalya in the face with a pie. Later on, Chelsea Green crashed into a table at ringside and had her head shoved into a bucket of apple and water. Toward the end of the match, Natalya powerbombed her onto a pile of candy corn. Green won the match via pinfall after hitting the Jumping Unprettier.

