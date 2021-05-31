"Alpha of alpha dogs" - Former WWE writer describes Vince McMahon's insane work ethic

Former WWE writer Dan Madigan recently discussed his run with the promotion and his experience working with Vince McMahon.

Dan Madigan wrote the script for the WWE Studios film See No Evil starring Kane. He was also a writer in WWE for a number of years and has worked with a number of top stars, including The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Kane.

While discussing his relationship with Vince McMahon during a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, Madigan described the WWE CEO's incredible work ethic.

"I've never seen a guy as focused as Vince [McMahon] is. I mean, there are alpha dogs and he's at the alpha of alpha dogs and you have to admire that. I only saw Vince at the capacity of head of the movie studio and the head of the wrestling job, he was my boss there, but there were many hundreds of decisions he made every day as CEO of that company that affected everything, the things I didn't know about, his personal stuff, the things that affected his publicly traded company. The old saying, 'Heavy is the brow that wears the crown'. I mean, Vince is up early, his mind is always focused on the business," said Dan Madigan.

Dan Madigan on Vince McMahon's love for the pro wrestling business

The former WWE writer also gave fans an insight into Vince McMahon's love for the pro wrestling business. Madigan said that more than money, Vince McMahon loved the industry as a whole and loved the fans.

Dan Madigan also recalled how Vince McMahon told him how lucky they were to work in the pro wrestling industry.

"I can honestly say this, he loves this business," added Madigan. "It's not about the money for Vince even though he's got a lot of it. It's about the love of the business and for the love of the fans. That's what he cares about. He would tell me when we were flying out to whatever show we were doing that we were the luckiest people in the world to be working in this business."

