"Amateur hour" - WWE veteran slams RAW segment involving Charlotte, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley [Exclusive]

While discussing this week's episode of WWE RAW, Vince Russo slammed the promo segment involving Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley.

Charlotte Flair has been added to the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. It was originally set to be a singles match with Rhea Ripley putting the title on the line against Asuka.

Speaking on SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo gave his take on the promo segment on RAW between Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka. The former WWE writer slammed the segment, calling it "amateur hour" for the three women.

"This turned into... this three-way promo was atrocious. Atricious," Russo said. "See, here's the problem. There are only 750 men that play Major League Baseball. 750 men are in the major leagues. I watch a lot of baseball and I'm watching pros. Every one of those 750 guys, they're pros. I'm very impressed by the pros because you're the best in the world. That's what this show is supposed to be. Then I'm watching this three way promo turn into a brawl and I'm like, this is amateur hour. They look like amateurs out there. They don't look like pros. I'm sorry. I'm watching this verbal exchange and it's horrible. They look like amateurs, like if you go to a community play. That's what it looks like."

What went down with Charlotte, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

Charlotte Flair faced Dana Brooke in singles action on WWE RAW. The Queen ended up winning the clash pretty quickly after forcing Brooke to tap out to the Figure-8.

Sonya Deville came out after the match and ended up adding Charlotte Flair to the RAW Women's Championship meeting at WrestleMania Backlash.

Asuka and Rhea Ripley came out after the match and protested the addition of Charlotte Flair. Things broke down into a brawl pretty quickly, with Asuka left as the last woman standing in the ring as the others backed off.

