WWE News: American Alpha to defend SmackDown tag titles against Usos

American Alpha look to defend their titles for the first time since Elimination Chamber.

21 Mar 2017

The rematch, this time for the SD Tag Titles, was announced for Tuesday night

What’s the story?

The tag team division for SmackDown LIVE has been quite underwhelming since the brand split, except for the month or so that the Wyatts held the tag titles for, but now it looks like the blue brand is ready to showcase its talent within the division.

After beating them last week on SmackDown LIVE, The Usos have now earned themselves a Smackdown Tag Team title shot this week against the current champions, American Alpha.

In case you didn’t know...

American Alpha and The Usos have had a rivalry brewing ever since the brand split when American Alpha were the first tag team drafted to SmackDown LIVE.

Within their first few weeks on the main roster, Alpha were able to beat the Usos a couple of times, even beating them to become #1 contenders to the then-champs, Heath Slater and Rhyno.

However, after the match, the Usos turned heel and beat down the young tag team from NXT, injuring Chad Gable in the process.

Gable came back a few weeks later and Alpha got their revenge, eventually going on to take the SmackDown tag titles from The Wyatt Family. After an impressive 3-month reign, Alpha and The Usos seem destined for another feud, this time for the coveted tag titles.

The new look Usos were given a chance last week to prove their worth against the current tag champs and did not disappoint, defeating Alpha after a cheap superkick from Jimmy Uso and a roll-up (with a fistful of tights) from Jey Uso.

The heart of the matter

For the first time since defending their titles against the entire division in a Tag Turmoil match at Elimination Chamber, American Alpha will take on the Usos tomorrow night with the SmackDown LIVE tag titles on the line.

While the two teams have faced off several times already since the brand split, they’ve yet to have a long, competitive matchup with each other.

While most thought we would be getting that match at WrestleMania, it looks as if SmackDown LIVE may keep the tag division off the biggest show of the year and feature it in the lead up to WrestleMania 33.

However, if the past matches between the two teams are any indication, they could use this match to set up the bigger match at Mania.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen how SmackDown LIVE will handle its tag division, if at all, during WrestleMania 33. However, one thing is for sure, since The Wyatts have broken up, these are the only two legit tag teams that SmackDown LIVE has to offer at the moment.

That being said, the two teams have solid chemistry and have shown the ability to put on a heck of a tag match.

Also, since the Usos have turned heel, this finally gives American Alpha a rival that fans will boo, unlike The Wyatt Family who got cheered heavily even against the babyface Alpha.

Author’s Take

When American Alpha was drafted to Smackdown Live from NXT, expectations were through the roof for the young and uber-talented duo.

However, the lack of depth in SD’s tag division has truly cooled crowds on Alpha and they are in need of something, or someone, to help turn the tide for them with the WWE Universe.

In NXT, Jordan and Gable were given time to win over crowds with their expertise inside the squared circle and eventually became one of the most popular acts in NXT history.

However, the two young grapplers haven’t had that opportunity yet on the main roster, which, in my opinion, is most of the reason crowds don’t seem to care about American Alpha.

Hopefully, SmackDown LIVE uses the title match tomorrow night to continue this feud and lead to a match at “The Grandest Stage of them All” where Alpha is allowed to display what got them over in NXT and the Usos are allowed to exhibit their new style and attitude.

