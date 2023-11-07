An angry Nia Jax just ruined the newest RAW star's chance of a title shot

Nia Jax didn't have the best night on RAW this week. Before the Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley's next title challenger, Becky Lynch took a brutal dig at her over getting fired in 2021. After getting eliminated in the Battle Royal, Jax decided to ruin another star's chance.

One of the dark horses of the Battle Royal was Ivy Nile - the newcomer who just signed a contract for Monday Night RAW along with The Creed Brothers. She didn't accompany them this week to the ring, but she had her own match to focus on.

Being one of the final four women, Ivy Nile witnessed three other women take out Nia Jax while she was on the other side of the apron. Jax, who was furious after being eliminated, decided to take the newcomer Ivy Nile out with her.

It was a big performance from Ivy Nile, who gave the WWE Universe a glimpse of what she's capable of. Fans have seen her in NXT, but after the Creed Brothers debuted on RAW last week, she has been introduced too.

She is a much-needed addition to the women's division and will be working her way up the card while Nia Jax continues to try and challenge Rhea Ripley.

