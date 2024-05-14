An infuriated Chad Gable slaps Alpha Academy member after embarrassing loss

Chad Gable slapped an Alpha Academy member tonight on WWE RAW. This came after he suffered an embarrassing loss.

Since Chad Gable and Otis formed the Alpha Academy, they have come a long way. From winning the tag team championships to adding new members, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa have grown greatly as a faction. However, things haven't been going well for the group in recent weeks. It all started when he turned heel and ambushed Sami Zayn after losing his Intercontinental Championship match. Since then, the former champion hasn't hesitated to voice his displeasure over his group's performance.

Tonight on RAW, Gable instructed Otis not to make his signature move, the worm, during his match against Zayn. However, he still performed the move. When he went to hit the splash, he missed, and Sami hit the Helluva Kick for the win. This didn't make Gable happy, who continued to berate his stablemate following the loss.

Sami ran back into the ring and hit the Exploder suplex. He went for the Helluva Kick, but Gable managed to evade him and escape the ring. As Otis was helping him up, Chad shoved them and blamed him for the post-match incident. He then slapped Otis across the face and left.

Chad Gable will face Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat match later this month at King and Queen of the Ring to defend the Intercontinental Championship.

