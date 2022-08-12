Watch: An injured Becky Lynch dances with current champion and legendary rapper at WrestleMania 39 launch party

The WrestleMania 39 launch party featured several WWE stars, including Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Snoop Dogg.

After Triple H kicked off the evening, numerous WWE stars got on stage to talk about next year's show. Lynch, along with reigning RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, brought out Snoop Dogg.

The legendary rapper gifted Death Row chains to both Belair and Lynch and in return received a golden WWE Championship. The trio were also seen dancing on stage.

Check out the clip of Lynch dancing below:

Lynch recently suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to be sidelined for a few months. Despite being injured, The Man was seen having a great time in Los Angeles.

However, it looks like the injury hasn't slowed down the former RAW Women's Champion. While she seems to be enjoying life outside the ring, The Man recently posted an impressive photo of herself working out.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. https://t.co/YeS1VCHCBa

How did Becky Lynch and the WWE Universe react to the clip of her dancing?

In response to the clip of her dancing at the WrestleMania 39 launch party, Becky Lynch wrote the following on Twitter:

If there was any debate on if I’m cool or not, this should clear it up.

Check out her tweet below:

Additionally, the WWE Universe had some hilarious reactions to Lynch's dancing skills and even made Seth Rollins reference. Whereas, some claimed that they were quite happy to see Lynch make her presence felt.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions:

At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch was unsuccessful in capturing the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair. Post-match, Bayley made her WWE return with her new faction consisting of Dakota Sky and Iyo Sky. This led to Lynch's face turn and he stood alongside Belair in her battle against Bayley and co.

However, with Lynch being sidelined from in-ring action, the RAW Women's Champion has now turned her attention to Asuka and Alexa Bliss and will be teaming up with them for a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil