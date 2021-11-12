"An invaluable asset to WWE" – Jim Ross showers massive praise on 4-time tag team champion

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross briefly spoke about his admiration for William Regal during the latest episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com.

Jim Ross was the head of talent relations at WWE when William Regal came up through the ranks in early 2000s. JR said he developed a fantastic relationship with William Regal over the years and was appreciative of the 4-time WWE Tag Team Champion's skillset as a performer.

The AEW announcer believes that William Regal continues to be a priceless asset for the WWE as the British wrestling legend is responsible for vastly improving the company's developmental system:

"Well, I said this before the show, there are very few guys in pro wrestling that I've met and developed relationships that I value more than William Regal, aka Darren Matthews. He is an invaluable asset to WWE and would be for any company he chose to hang his hat."

Jim Ross particularly praised Regal's facial expressions and advised the talent to closely watch the WWE veteran's work if they wished to get better in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer concluded by admitting that Regal has not been given the recognition he deserves:

"He is such a good sport. His facial expressions were priceless. It shows you how much you can get over by learning the subtleties and perfecting the subtleties. Regal is a star that never got his due as much as I believe he deserves."

William Regal is a respected figure backstage in WWE

While William Regal has been the NXT General Manager since 2014, the former Intercontinental Champion has several other duties in addition to his on-screen authority role.

Regal is presently WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting and is helping shape the new generation of NXT.

William Regal's backstage contributions within WWE are inestimable as he has overseen the ascend of many established wrestlers.

