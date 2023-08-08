An irate Rhea Ripley confesses only one person can calm her down

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently confessed the only person who can calm her down is Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez after the former attacked her and her teammate Liv Morgan. Raquel, since then, has been looking for revenge as she sneakily attacked Rhea on the latest RAW episode, which irritated Mami.

During the show, Dominik Mysterio was seen talking to Mami to calm her down as she got incredibly furious after Raquel's attack.

Following the show, Sportskeeda Wrestling took to Twitter to post a picture from the red brand in which Dominik Mysterio can be seen calming down Ripley.

"The only person that can calm Mami down rn," Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter.

The Eradicator was quick to notice this and agreed with the post:

"Only one," Ripley wrote on twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley said that Dominik Mysterio teaches her a lot

Recently in an interview with This Is Awesome, Rhea Ripley was asked if Dominik Mysterio has taught her something. She replied that Dom teaches her many things, but she will not reveal them.

"He teaches me a lot of things. I'm not gonna say what, but he teaches me a lot," she said.

Ripley and Dominik have become quite the duo in WWE. Mami is always by Dom's side whenever he needs her, and she has helped him retain his North American Championship a few times now.

Fans love their on-screen romance and don't want to see them break up anytime soon. However, Judgment Day does not seem hunky-dory at the moment, as there are growing tensions between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.