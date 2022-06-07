An open letter to Cody Rhodes from Bill Apter

Cody Rhodes showed the world something so very special at Hell in a Cell. Here are my feelings about what he accomplished:

Dear Cody Rhodes,

Let me start by wishing you well on your upcoming torn pectoral tendon surgery later this week. Many athletes have gone this route and once properly healed can return to the entire mix of their sport and perform perfectly well.

When I heard the news about the unfortunate weight lifting accident, I knew no matter what stage the injury was by Hell in a Cell time you would not back off. I know your work ethic. You never want to disappoint the fans and you never want to let yourself down. Cody Rhodes always challenges himself. I am well aware of that, knowing you through the years.

There is a man who we lost several years ago. As a matter of fact you knew him your entire life. His name - Dusty Rhodes - the "American Dream" -- efffff you weelllll!

Yes, I am writing about your father. He had that same work ethic. I travelled the roads of this country with him for so much of his magnificent career. It's your dad still living through you, Cody, because he was all about the fans, and no matter the injury, no matter how severe, he demanded to perform. The promoters could not stop him - and believe me, they tried. With a near broken "Bionic Elbow," I saw him in one of his greatest matches against Harley Race in Florida. Few people knew about the pain he was suffering during that match. As I photographed it from ringside, I was amazed at how he worked through the agony as Harley kept his attention to the elbow once he discovered your dad favoring it.

I bring all this onto this open letter to tell you how proud he would be of you after your classic Hell in a Cell battle with Seth Rollins on June 5th. You never gave up. You never backed down. You had the vision of Dusty - the American Dream - and you followed it to a magnificent conclusion.

I remember one of the many interviews I did with him talking about the meaning behind the American Dream. He told me:

"Willie, it's all about values and being the best you can be to yourself and to everyone around you. It's about the goals you set and how nothing can sidetrack you from getting there. Follow that dream and if you really believe in it, it will come true for you!"

Cody, you may call yourself The American Nightmare, but after your performance against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell (and he was at his best as well), you are an inspiration to all of us - a real American Dream!

Sincerest regards,

Bill

