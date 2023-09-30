An upset Vince McMahon threatened to release 46-year-old star after he had a bad match on WWE RAW

Vince McMahon once went off on a WWE Superstar after he had a bad match on TV.

Maven and Christopher Nowinski were among the mainstays on WWE TV back in the early 2000s. The duo wrestled each other on a bunch of occasions on RAW and Sunday Night Heat.

Maven recently revealed that Vince McMahon was angry at him, after he had had a bad match with Nowinski on RAW. McMahon gave him a piece of his mind immediately after he came back through the curtain.

"We had six minutes to go out there, and in my own opinion, I put out a stinker. I was going through the motions. I was probably thinking about an extended vacation, and I was looking forward to a few extra days at home. As soon as I came back through the curtain, who was there to greet me? But Vince McMahon. He told me, during my break, I needed to decide if this was the career that I wanted to be in, because after putting a match like that out there for the public to see, it wasn't something that he was going to stand for." [8:19-8:52]

Maven took Vince McMahon's warning very seriously

Maven was pretty excited about the vacation that he was about to get. However, the incident with McMahon turned those few days into a stressful situation for the WWE Superstar.

Maven came back to WWE TV with a changed attitude. He made sure that no matter which show he wrestled on, he was going to give everything he had in the ring. Maven did quite well as a mid-carder but never became a top main-event star.

