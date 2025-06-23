"AND NEW 🩸…." - Real-life Bloodline member is newly crowned champion with inaugural title, he reveals

A real-life Bloodline member has won a new championship, as there was a huge title change. He has now revealed it on social media.

Zilla Fatu has quickly emerged as one of the most prominent members of the Anoa'i Family currently not signed with WWE. After working with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, the star has gained significant limelight over the years and has consistently hinted at a future in the company as a member of The Bloodline. Although the faction no longer exists as it once did, fans still want to see him in the company.

Trending

Fatu recently teamed up with Big Wayne, aka the Rockness Monster, in a match for the Gremlin House World Tag Team Championship. The real-life Bloodline member made a statement immediately after the win, saying, "AND NEW..." declaring himself and his partner the new champions.

The match was for the inaugural Gremlin House World Tag Team Title, with the stars facing Devantes and Inner City Santi to determine who would be the first-ever holder of the World Tag Team Titles.

Fans will have to wait and see if he comes to WWE anytime soon. So far, there's no word on when that will happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More