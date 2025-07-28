"AND STILL" - The Judgment Day gets major win ahead of WWE RAW and sends warning before mixed gender match

The Judgment Day is set for a major mixed gender match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The stars have collected a major win and sent a message to their opponents ahead of the show on the red brand.Tonight, Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line yet again. The Judgment Day team got the win and were able to walk out as champions. As they walked out of the show, they were left tired but very happy with the win. They cut a promo as well.Roxanne said that they were still the champions and then wished Finn Balor and JD McDonagh good luck for their match on WWE RAW.&quot;AND STILL the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Finn and JD, good luck for your match tomorrow. Of course, Raquel and I will be there, cheering you on.&quot;Raquel Rodriguez then went on to talk about the mixed gender tag team match they are set for on RAW, with Raquel and Roxanne teaming with Dominik Mysterio to face AJ Styles and the Kabuki Warriors. They warned them that they were going into the night with all the momentum.&quot;Kabuki Warriors, AJ? I think you guys need to be ready for tomorrow. Because not only are Roxanne and I coming off hot after this Mexico Supershow, but our boy Dominik is too. You guys don't stand a chance.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what happens when The Judgment Day clashes with them in the ring on WWE RAW.