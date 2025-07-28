  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "AND STILL" - The Judgment Day gets major win ahead of WWE RAW and sends warning before mixed gender match

"AND STILL" - The Judgment Day gets major win ahead of WWE RAW and sends warning before mixed gender match

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:15 GMT
The stars sent a message (Credit: WWE on Instagram)
The stars sent a message (Credit: WWE on Instagram)

The Judgment Day is set for a major mixed gender match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The stars have collected a major win and sent a message to their opponents ahead of the show on the red brand.

Ad

Tonight, Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line yet again. The Judgment Day team got the win and were able to walk out as champions. As they walked out of the show, they were left tired but very happy with the win. They cut a promo as well.

Roxanne said that they were still the champions and then wished Finn Balor and JD McDonagh good luck for their match on WWE RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"AND STILL the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Finn and JD, good luck for your match tomorrow. Of course, Raquel and I will be there, cheering you on."

Raquel Rodriguez then went on to talk about the mixed gender tag team match they are set for on RAW, with Raquel and Roxanne teaming with Dominik Mysterio to face AJ Styles and the Kabuki Warriors. They warned them that they were going into the night with all the momentum.

Ad
"Kabuki Warriors, AJ? I think you guys need to be ready for tomorrow. Because not only are Roxanne and I coming off hot after this Mexico Supershow, but our boy Dominik is too. You guys don't stand a chance."

It remains to be seen what happens when The Judgment Day clashes with them in the ring on WWE RAW.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications