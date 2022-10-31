Andre the Giant's friend recalls a painful experience working with the WWE icon (Exclusive)

Former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich has opened up about a memorable moment he once had with Andre the Giant during a match.

Billed at seven-foot-four and over 500 pounds, Andre is one of the most imposing wrestlers of all time. The Frenchman often used his extraordinary size to win over-the-top Battle Royals in the 1970s and 1980s.

During that time, he occasionally performed at World Wrestling Council (WWC) events in collaboration with the WWWF/WWF (now known as WWE). Savinovich, a former WWC star, told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about one particular Battle Royal in Curacao:

"When I come in, all of them jump me. All of the boys in the ring jump me and then they set me up like a Full Nelson like this [arms hanging behind the ropes], my chest exposed, and Andre the Giant chopped me – and Andre was my friend – he chopped me twice with a big hand right here [chest] so freaking hard. I could not believe that this guy, that is like a gentle giant, actually potato'ed me." [5:01 – 5:25]

What happened before Andre the Giant eliminated Hugo Savinovich?

The Eighth Wonder of the World was usually the last person to enter the ring before Battle Royals began. On this occasion, however, Hugo Savinovich was booked to have all eyes fixed on him as the last entrant in the match.

A villainous character at the time, the Ecuadorian was on the receiving end of an embarrassing joke courtesy of his fellow wrestlers:

"They put ice cubes in the back of my trunks, and I was held, two chops by Andre the Giant, and ice cubes in my a** inside my trunks, white silver trunks," Savinovich continued. "It's hot, it's Curacao, ice is melting, and then, boom, Andre the Giant throws me over the top rope, so I'm the first guy eliminated. But now the ice is melting and it looks like I just peed my trunks." [5:32 – 6:00]

Savinovich's days in the ring are not over yet. On November 5, the 63-year-old will compete in his final match against El Profe at DEMONMANIA La Batalla Final (The Final Battle) in Puerto Rico.

