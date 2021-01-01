Angel Garza becomes WWE 24/7 Champion during New Year's eve party

In a shocking turn of events, Angel Garza has been crowned as the new WWE 24/7 Champion. The Lethal Lothario pinned R-Truth at Tik Tok USA's New Year's Eve party live stream.

WWE shared the spectacle via their Twitter account. R-Truth was rolled up for the pin by Angel Garza after the former Cruiserweight Champion sneaked up on him from behind. New Day members, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were also present when the title change took place.

Garza would run off with the title, but not before wishing the WWE Universe a Happy New Year.

As Angel Garza ran away with the title, he would leave Xavier Woods sobbing on the floor as his favorite trombone was broken during the commotion.

R-Truth will now have to start all over again in a bid to reclaim "his baby."

Angel Garza will enter another new year with Championship gold

As things stand, Angel Garza will head into 2021 as the new WWE 24/7 Champion. This will be his first reign with one of WWE's popular titles.

He shared a post via Twitter, reminding the WWE Universe that this is the second time in his WWE career that he is ending a year with gold around his waist.

Lethal Lothario was a part of NXT and was the Cruiserweight Champion as he ended 2019. He would lose the title to Jordan Devlin during the Worlds Collide event on 25th January 2020. He would then go on to make his RAW debut on 3rd February and has been competing on the red brand ever since.