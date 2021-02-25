"The competition is going to be brutal!" - Angel Garza on potential NXT Latin America brand 

Angel Garza has commented on the prospect of an NXT Latin America brand, saying "the competition is going to be brutal."

In an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, the WWE RAW Superstar opened up on what he wanted to see from an NXT Latin America brand, whether or not he thought it could happen and who we might expect to see appear.

Here is what Angel Garza had to say on an NXT Latin America brand:

"I have already heard about it a few times but I don’t know where is going to be based, if Mexico or any other country. I really don’t know but I know that they are doing it in some other countries like for example NXT UK and it is working great. I think that NXT LATAM will have the best talents in the world, no doubt about it. If they move forward with it the competition will be incredible, but I won’t to tell you the Superstars that I would like to see on the show because it won’t be fair. The sky would be the limit because we have so many great talents in South America. Trust me when I say that, from time to time, I sit down and watch some videos of the new generations and I think they are doing an amazing job. I know that once NXT or WWE lands in Latin America the competition is going to be brutal! Like dogs fighting for a bone. The level is going to be awesome."

Triple H on NXT Latin America

Previously to Angel Garza's comments, Triple H opened up on the concept of an NXT Latin America brand during the post-event media call after NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

“I agree that we have a lot of Latino talent… so when you look at it in that manner, could we be very close to a Latino brand? Absolutely. But the timing’s got to be right for it and the timing has to be right in the world… But it’s still a goal.”

Advertisement

“When we do it, we’re going to do it right and we’re going to do it big.”

Would you like to see an NXT Latin America brand? Let us know in the comments below.