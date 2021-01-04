Angel Garza drops a hint about his mystery woman ahead of WWE RAW Legends Night

Current WWE 24/7 Champion Angel Garza has been cutting backstage promos for weeks about his secret admirer, with the star offering roses which have been taken by a mystery hand, clad in red nail polish.

For weeks, fans have been speculating over who the mysterious love of Angel Garza could be, with many names getting thrown into the ring. These have included Mandy Rose, and potential returning WWE Superstar Eva Marie, who recently posed with a single red rose on Instagram.

Angel Garza added more fuel to the rumors by posting the following cryptic tweet:

Which beautiful WWE female legend deserves a rose ? 🤔🌹 @WWE #wweRaw — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) January 3, 2021

WWE Legends Night is set to take place on Monday, January 4. The women announced to appear on the special show so far are Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and Torrie Wilson. Is one of these names the mystery love of Angel Garza, or could it be a surprise Superstar?

Angel Garza is the current WWE 24/7 Champion

During the TikTok New Year's Eve party, Angel Garza shockingly became WWE's latest 24/7 Champion. The Superstar managed to roll up R-Truth for the pin after slyly sneaking up on the record 45-time champion.

During the chaos, Xavier Woods's beloved trumpet ended up in pieces, leaving the former tag team champion distraught. There is a possibility that fans may see R-Truth try and reclaim his championship for a 46th time on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.