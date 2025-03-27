Angel Garza puts out a touching post on Instagram following major life event

Angel Garza has been a busy man on SmackDown along with Humberto as Los Garzas, and also as part of Legado Del Fantasma. The duo have been in pursuit of the WWE Tag Team Titles. He recently took some time away to put out a touching post on Instagram.

Last month, Angel Garza announced that his wife had given birth to their second child. While he has had to be on the road for SmackDown, he has made occasional posts with his family and newest child.

In a rather emotional touching post highlighting his fatherhood, Angel posted a photo along with his newborn daughter and put out a message vowing to care for her and always be by her side:

"Welcome to the world, my little one. I promise to love you, take care of you, and always be by your side."

Are Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo WrestleMania-bound?

Angel Garza and Humberto, aka Los Garza, have been getting a lot more television time in 2025 as the tag team division has heated up. While DIY is no longer tag team champion, it has opened up the division, and teams like Los Garza and Pretty Deadly have stepped up.

This past week on SmackDown, The Street Profits were out as the newly-crowned WWE Tag Team Champions. Despite their heel status, fans in Bologna, Italy, let them know that they deserved the win, and Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins turned into de facto babyfaces in the process.

Their first opponents were Los Garza, whom they defeated after an incredible effort from Angel and Humberto. But despite the loss, one can't wonder if the cousins could still be in contention at WrestleMania.

While it seems to be a foregone conclusion that by next month, The Street Profits are likely to still be the defending tag team champions, the jury is out on how many teams will compete for the titles at WrestleMania. Considering how stacked the division truly is, a multi-team ladder match seems to be the best way to go.

