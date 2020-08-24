Angel Garza reveals what Triple H told him after debuting controversial character in WWE

Angel Garza is now a sensation on the main roster on WWE RAW. While Andrade and Garza lost their WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match against the Street Profits at WWE SummerSlam, Garza has received a lot of acclaim for his work on the main roster. Before coming to the main roster, Angel Garza worked with Triple H in NXT where he also found quite a level of success.

Now, in an interview with TalkSPORT, Angel Garza revealed his experience on working with Triple H and what The Game told him after he debuted his controversial character on NXT.

Angel Garza reveals what Triple H told him after his WWE debut

Angel Garza admitted that at first he was not sure what sort of character to portray in WWE. When he was told to do whatever he could and then that would be corrected, he portrayed his playboy persona.

That first impression that I gave to them they were like ‘that’s amazing.’ My first idea when I talked to Triple H was ‘please, leave me and let me do my things and if you don’t like that, then you make some changes in my character.’

Angel Garza then kissed a grandmother in the crowd and then went ahead with his controversial playboy persona in the ring. When he got back to the backstage area, Triple H was waiting for him.

Trust me, the only thing I care and I’m worried about it, are MY LADIES 😎😎 so 🤫 and enjoy it 😈😇 @WWE #Raw @wweespanol



El Latino Está En la Casa Baby pic.twitter.com/SZEZrnZ0KL — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 10, 2020

And he said ‘Ok, just go and do it.’ And I did the thing with the hand and the kiss of the grandma and that match was like the real line in my career for WWE because when I go to backstage he was like ‘that’s your job’ and I was like ‘Yes? I do it correct or?’ [laughs] and he said ‘That’s good, that’s amazing. I love your character, your ring style – I love everything. So let’s keep your character.’

And I was like that works for me! Because now, I feel it and I enjoy it and if you force me to do something, I want enjoy it. Now that I’m Garza, I can enjoy that and every time I step in the ring it’s going to be enjoyable so that process was just amazing.