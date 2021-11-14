Former champion says The Usos are nothing without Roman Reigns

Former NXT Cruiserweight champion and current SmackDown star Angel Garza took a shot at The Usos, claiming they are nothing without Roman Reigns.

Angel has been teaming up with Humberto Carrillo, his real-life cousin. The duo are known as Los Lotharios. This past week on SmackDown, the two defeated Rick Boogs and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

On the latest episode of Talking Smack, the two teased wanting to come after the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Usos:

"I think that means if we beat a champion, we can beat another champion," said Humberto.

"Putting the legacy of our family on the top is our first goal and we're gonna do whatever it takes to do it," said Angel.

Angel Garza then took a shot at The Usos by claiming that if they take Roman Reigns out of the way, The Usos are nothing for them.

"And, if you do one thing and that's taking Roman Reigns out of the way from The Usos, they are nothing for us," added Angel.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are at the top of the SmackDown roster

Roman Reigns and The Usos, together known as The Bloodline, have been ruling SmackDown for the last several months. Roman has held the Universal Championship for well over 400 days now, and The Usos have been the SmackDown Tag Team Champions since Money in the Bank 2021.

While The Bloodline is on the same page, WWE has teased internal friction between them on multiple occasions. Roman's Tribal Chief character has been a massive hit with the fans, and he has indeed helped The Usos in getting their career to the next level.

With there not being many credible tag teams on the Blue Brand, a feud between Los Lotharios and The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships could happen soon.

