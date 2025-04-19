Angel Garza sparks WWE exit speculation with worrying update following SmackDown

Angel Garza was eliminated from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal by Rey Fenix at the start of the match during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the match, he has taken to social media to thank the WWE Universe in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41.

As a heel, it's a surprise that Garza has sent that kind of message out, and it has led to speculation that his WWE exit could be looming.

"Thank you," Garza wrote.

Garza and his cousin Humberto Carrillo have been working together as Los Garza over the past few months alongside Santos Escobar, but since the release of Elektra Lopez, it seems as though the wheels have fallen off Legado Del Fantasma.

It's unclear if Garza is sending the message to thank WWE for giving him a spot in the battle royal or for being part of WrestleMania weekend, but it seems like a strange thing to feel the need to share. Many fans were also left perturbed with Garza's message on X/Twitter. Many fans wondered underneath the post whether Garza had been let go.

Angel Garza has been part of WWE for more than five years after debuting on the main roster back in 2020 when he was called up by Zelina Vega. He has since been able to make a lasting impression with the WWE Universe, both working with and against his cousin Humberto Carrillo.

