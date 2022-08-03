Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion teases being the next challenger for The Usos

The Usos remain on top of WWE's tag team division, and it doesn't look like they'll be knocked off the mountain anytime soon.

Within 72 hours, The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and The Mysterios, establishing themselves as a seemingly unbeatable force across both RAW and SmackDown.

The continued dominance of The Bloodline has led WWE on FOX to question if anyone can dethrone Jimmy and Jey Uso, and it appears that someone might be eager to step up and take that challenge.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza of Los Lotharios responded to WWE on FOX's question with some choice emojis, seemingly teasing a future challenge:

Los Lotharios have only had one match against The Usos on WWE programming, which came in a loss on the July 8 episode of SmackDown. One would think that with a proper push, they could become credible challengers against Jimmy and Jey in the future.

What's next for The Usos and Roman Reigns?

After unifying both the WWE World and Tag Team Championships earlier this year, The Bloodline has ascended to another level of dominance across both RAW and SmackDown.

With Roman Reigns now set to face off against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, all eyes turn to Jimmy and Jey Uso, as well as whoever might challenge them for their championships at the upcoming premium live event.

Based on the teams that are currently seeing a push, The Viking Raiders might be the next team in line to get a shot against The Usos. Erik and Ivar haven't challenged Jimmy and Jey on WWE TV in a standard tag team match since the March 4th episode of SmackDown.

Would you like to see Los Lotharios challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles? Who do you think will eventually dethrone Jimmy and Jey? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

