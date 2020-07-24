Angel Garza ties the knot with longtime girlfriend

WWE Superstar Angel Garza has tied the knot with sports journalist Zaide Lozano, as per the latter's latest post on her official Instagram handle. Fans might remember that Garza had proposed to Zaide last year in front of the WWE Universe on an episode of NXT, after winning the NXT Cruiserweight title.

A few minutes, Lozano posted a video and a heartwarming picture on her Instagram handle, featuring the happy couple and stated that they have tied the knot.

Lozano put up a caption with the picture, telling Garza that she will spoil him with their photos today. Lozano is a TV host affiliated with the Rayados, a Mexican professional football club.

Angel Garza has a bright future ahead in WWE

Garza signed a contract with WWE back in April 2019 and had a brief stint on the NXT brand where he defeated Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight title on December 11, 2019, edition of the show. He lost the belt to Jordan Devlin at the Worlds Collide event earlier this year, with the Fatal Four-Way match also featuring Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Travis Banks.

Garza made his WWE RAW debut in February this year and aligned with Zelina Vega. At WrestleMania 36, Garza and Austin Theory failed to defeat The Street Profits for the Tag Team titles.

The Sportskeeda community wishes a lifetime of love and happiness to Angel Garza and Zaide Lozano.