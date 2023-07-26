Angelo Dawkins addresses The Street Profits possibly splitting up

Angelo Dawkins recently gave his thoughts on what might happen if Montez Ford wants to become a WWE singles competitor one day.

Dawkins and Ford, known as The Street Profits, have been tag team partners since 2016. During that time, the fan-favorite duo captured the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

In an interview on The 513 Podcast, Dawkins made it clear that he is happy to continue wrestling in a tag team. However, he will not stand in Ford's way if he wants to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion:

"We just wanna go out there and be the best that we can be," Dawkins stated. "I know he's wanted to do it since he was a little kid, be like singles champion and WWE Champion since he was a little kid. Me? I'm just happy to be Tag Team Champions as well. But, I mean, I ain't gonna hold you, sometimes I do look at those [world] titles and I'm like, 'I can win that.'" [12:20 – 12:46]

The Street Profits have not wrestled on WWE television since losing to Pretty Deadly on the June 23 episode of SmackDown.

What's next for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford?

On July 14, The Street Profits appeared to form a new alliance with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford awaited the arrival of The All Mighty in a car park before entering a limousine with him.

Asked about his on-screen association with Lashley, Dawkins refused to give anything away:

"Hey, man, you know, that's G14 classified, you know what I'm saying? You just have to tune in, you know?" [8:54 – 9:02]

The Street Profits previously teamed up with Lashley to defeat Austin Theory, Chad Gable, and Otis on the July 4, 2022, episode of RAW. Despite securing the win that day, the babyface trio never officially joined forces as a permanent stable.

