"We are their kryptonite" - 31-year-old star feels his team is capable of defeating The Usos (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins believes that he and Montez Ford are a legitimate threat to The Usos.

This Saturday, The Street Profits will take on both Jimmy and Jey Uso at the Money In The Bank premium live event, with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line. Despite the Usos' dominant run in the tag team division in recent years, Dawkins feels they can defeat the dangerous duo.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angelo Dawkins was quizzed about the main strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

"I mean strengths, they talk a lot and they actually back it up. Weaknesses, Street Profits, we are their kryptonite," Dawkins said. [From 8:50 to 9:15]

While Dawkins seems confident going into the match, the Usos are currently enjoying the most successful run of their careers, and it will take a herculean effort to defeat them.

Angelo Dawkins on The Street Profits' strengths and weaknesses ahead of matchup with The Usos

The Street Profits are among the only two teams in WWE history to have captured the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Continuing his conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the three-time champion spoke about his team's strengths and weaknesses.

"Well strength, you know what I'm saying, charismatic, athletic, ground-based athletes. You know say I'm ground-based and if we got to leave the ground every once in a while. We got to remind everybody to do that, too, just versatile. Weaknesses? Let me think. Nah, we ain't got no weaknesses," Dawkins added. [From 7:15 to 7:42]

The Street Profits will be looking to make more history against The Usos this Saturday by becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use the quotes from this article.

