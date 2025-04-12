Angelo Dawkins breaks silence after failing to save Tiffany Stratton from Charlotte Flair's attack

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins has shared his reaction to Charlotte Flair's attack on Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown. The Street Profits were at the spot where the attack happened, but the duo didn't do anything to separate the two female stars.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's feud has heated up quite a bit since their face-off on last week's edition of SmackDown. The verbal back-and-forth saw both stars going off-script, and fans are now quite excited to see them collide at The Show of Shows.

Before SmackDown tonight, Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot. After The Queen left, The Street Profits checked on the WWE Women's Champion. Angelo Dawkins has now sent a message reacting to the attack:

"Man I’m just trying to go to work," he wrote.

Flair and Stratton's feud started when The Queen won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She later picked Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent. The two female stars have been taking shots at each other since then.

The underwhelming buildup of the match took a sudden turn for the better when the two stars went off-script on SmackDown last week. The WWE Universe is rooting for Stratton to beat Charlotte at The Show of Shows and retain her title.

