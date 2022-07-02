"A big one for us" - WWE Superstar claims that he and his tag team partner were inspired by rivals The Usos and other legendary tag teams (Exclusive)

Angelo Dawkins recently revealed the tag teams that inspired The Street Profits. Surprisingly, he even named their on-screen rivals The Usos as an inspiration to them.

The duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are scheduled to challenge Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Undisputed RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dawkins mentioned that the likes of Harlem Heat, Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, The Usos, Legion of Doom, and The New Day inspired them to get better throughout the years. Dawkins said:

"So it's funny that you say Booker T, Harlem Heat that's definitely one of them right there. Harlem Heat, Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, The Usos, when we were in this New Day like man like there's so many teams. That was like, oh Doom, yeah Doom, was that a big one for us. It was definitely doom Harlem Heat, Hardyz, Dudleys, too cool." (5:14-6:12)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's interview below:

Angelo Dawkins spoke about the strengths and weaknesses of The Usos

Angelo Dawkins also give his thoughts on what he believes are the strengths and weaknesses of The Usos.

In continuation of the same interview, the three-time tag team champion mentioned that he thinks his tag-team The Street Profits are Jimmy and Jey's weakness. He added:

"I mean strengths, they talk a lot and they actually back it up. Weaknesses, Street Profits, we are their kryptonite." [From 8:50 to 9:15]

Dawkins noted the aspects that make him and Montez Ford such a dynamic tag team.

"Well strength, you know what I'm saying, charismatic, athletic, ground-based athletes. You know say I'm ground-based and if we got to leave the ground every once in a while. We got to remind everybody to do that, too, just versatile. Weaknesses? Let me think. Nah, we ain't got no weaknesses," Dawkins added. [From 7:15 to 7:42]

With the Money in The Bank premium live event this weekend, Dawkins and Ford will be doing their homework to ensure they go into their match against The Usos as well-prepared as possible. The RAW stars will be going into the clash as heavy underdogs, as The Bloodline continue to assert their dominance over WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use any quotes from this article.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at Money in the Bank? The Usos The Street Profits 0 votes so far