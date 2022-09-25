Top WWE Superstar wants to be the one to take the tag team titles off The Bloodline

Current WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins recently stated that he wants to beat The Bloodline to become an Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Dawkins, along with Montez Ford, are part of the hugely popular duo known as The Street Profits. Whilst they have won multiple championships together, they have been unable to defeat the current title holders, The Usos.

During a recent interview with USA Network, the 32-year-old star said that he and Ford's main focus is to beat The Usos and become champions.

"Our main goal is to be the ones to beat The Bloodline," he explained. "The Bloodline is the only team we haven’t really beat. We’ve beaten everybody else, but they’re the only team that has always had our number no matter what. We just gotta find a way to beat these dudes and get our titles back." [H/T USA Network]

The Usos have dominated the WWE Tag Team scene for a while now, with Jimmy and Jey holding gold for an astonishing 429 days. They are currently just 50 days away from becoming the longest reigning tag champs of all time.

The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns wants WWE fans to take in the moment

As it stands, the top faction is more dominant than ever, with The Usos holding both tag titles, whilst the Tribal Chief rules as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Accompanying them is also The Usos's younger brother Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and the honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

Following this week's episode of SmackDown, Roman took to social media to bask in the glory that he and his group have been able to create.

"Just remember that you got to witness this. This is what “the moment” feels like. #TopOfTheMountain @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn." [H/T Twitter]

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Usos retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions as they defeated Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Would you like to see The Bloodline implode? or do you want their reign of dominance to continue? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

