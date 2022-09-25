Top RAW Superstar details his experience working for new WWE Head of Creative, Triple H

Current RAW Superstar Angelo Dawkins recently shed light on Triple H's role behind the formation of Street Profits. He also discussed his experience working under WWE's new head of creative.

Following Vince McMahon's shocking retirement from the business, The Game has assumed creative control of WWE. Under his watch, many underutilized stars have returned to prominence, including Kevin Owens and Karrion Kross.

During a recent interview with USA Network, Dawkins noted that Hunter allows Street Profits to be themselves on TV. He also fondly reflected upon his history with the Hall of Famer.

"Man, we like it. The Street Profits, we always have fun no matter what, but we’ve had Triple H with us, he was the one that pretty much put the Street Profits together," he explained. "So we’re used to Triple H in a way. I’ve had him for 10 years in NXT! But yeah, Triple H is awesome and is always in our ear just telling us to be ourselves and all that good stuff and to go out there and have fun and make sure we go out there and do what we do best and get the crowd pumped." (H/T USA Network)

Angelo Dawkins and his tag team partner Montez Ford worked very closely with The Game during the early days of their WWE careers in NXT. Since transitioning to the main roster, the tandem has become one of the top duos across RAW and SmackDown.

Former WWE trainer on Triple H giving opportunities to more stars

Fans and performers have consistently praised the Game's work behind the scenes since he assumed control in July 2022. Before taking charge of the main roster, Hunter was integral to the former black-and-gold brand.

Speaking to PWMania, former WWE trainer Bill DeMott stated that the company's new Chief Content Officer is providing significant opportunities to the current crop of superstars.

"There's been a lot of talk about, well, you, there's an opportunity to grab the brass ring, and you've heard a lot of people say that brass ring doesn't exist. Well, I think Paul [Triple H] found it. He's put it in front of everybody's face, and he's gonna give everyone an opportunity." (H/T:PWMania)

Hunter has produced highly successful premium live events like SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle since taking charge of the creative team. Fans will have to wait and see what surprises he has in store for the upcoming series of shows.

How has The Game fared so far as the head of WWE creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

