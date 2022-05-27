Angelo Dawkins makes bold claim regarding Street Profit's next title run

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins believes it's only a matter of time before Street Profits begin their next title run.

The faction, consisting of Dawkins and Montez Ford, is a formidable duo, having won the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown. The duo first won the NXT Tag Team Championship in 2019. They then moved on to RAW and defeated Rollins and Murphy in a Last Chance Match for the RAW tag team gold after three unsuccessful attempts at the prize. However, as part of the 2020 WWE draft, Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown.

They ended up being the tag champions of the blue brand as they traded their titles with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (RAW tag championship holders at the time), who were drafted to the red brand.

Speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Boston's Ten Count podcast, Dawkins sent out a warning to The Usos, saying they're fully focused on being the Unified Tag Team Champions:

“Look, our time is coming. We’re just biding our time. We’re scheming, we’re coming up with the next plan to see how we’re gonna get these Tag Team Titles around our waist. Whether we do it on Raw, whether we do it on SmackDown, whether we do it at the pay-per-view or premium live event, it don’t matter to us. As long as we get those titles back that’s all that matters to us.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Angelo Dawkins comments on Triple H's retirement

14-time World Champion Triple H announced his in-ring retirement on March 24, 2022. Angelo Dawkins shared his views on how he felt upon hearing the news.

During the same podcast, the 31-year-old said he got emotional seeing The Game walk out to the ring just before their match at WrestleMania 38:

"It was heartbreaking [hearing about Triple H's retirment]. It sucked. The weird part right before we went out for our match at WrestleMania [38], he goes out there, puts his boots in the middle of the ring, rolls out and I was just like, oh snap, this really it-it and not only that, it’s like dang, now we gotta go out there and put on a show for him." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Triple H came out to address the crowd on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. Before signing off, he left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring as the final sign of his in-ring retirement.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh