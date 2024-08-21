Angelo Dawkins makes fun of 33-year-old female star during recent appearance outside WWE 

Angelo Dawkins and several other WWE stars made an appearance outside WWE. During this appearance, he made fun of a female star.

Zelina Vega is one of the most popular female stars in the WWE. Although she has yet to hit her peak, she has proven that she has what it takes to face some of the top stars in her division. Given her popularity, it should come as no surprise that there are offers for her to make appearances outside of the WWE.

Zelina Vega participated in a recent Family Feud episode with other WWE stars. She, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Michin, and Sonya Deville were on the women's team. Representing the men's team were The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Austin Theory.

In one instance from the show, it was Dawkins and Vega's turn to take the podium. Being only 5 ft 1 inch tall, the 33-year-old had to use a stepping stool, and Dawkins poked fun at her for it.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will challenge The Bloodline for the WWE Tag Team Championship this week on SmackDown

At the start of the year, The Street Profits promised to win tag team gold. However, their plan was derailed along the way due to a long feud with The Final Testament. While they did receive a tag team title shot a couple of weeks ago, they came up short.

However, this didn't stop them from pursuing tag team gold. Last week on SmackDown, they won a tournament to become the number-one contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will now challenge The Bloodline for the titles this week on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if the Street Profits can reclaim tag team gold once again.

