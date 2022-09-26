Former champion names TLC match against The New Day and The Usos as his dream WWE scenario

Could The Usos compete in their first-ever TLC match sometime in the near future?

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have pretty much done all there is to do in the company, so it's surprising that the two have never competed in a TLC match.

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits recently sat down with USA Network's USA Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his WWE dream match, Dawkins said it would be a triple threat TLC match against The New Day and The Usos.

“I gotta pick a stipulation too. Let’s go with TLC for all the marbles, us versus The New Day versus The Usos,” Angelo Dawkins said. “That would be my dream match. I mean you’ve got The New Day and The Usos, they’ve been carrying the tag team division for years. We were in NXT for the majority of that time, but we were all watching each other. I remember The New Day watching us, even The Usos back when they were cool before they became The Bloodline. All three of us have been at the top now, taking the world by storm so all three of us, the best tag teams, settling who is the best out of them all.”

The Street Profits and The Usos had very different starts in WWE

Jimmy and Jey Uso came into WWE together as brothers and knew what they wanted to be from the get-go.

The Street Profits, however, came in separately. Triple H had the idea to pair Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins together in NXT to create a new tag team. Speaking with USA Network, Dawkins explained how it came together.

"As soon as Montez got hired, we’ve been cool pretty much ever since and we never looked back," Angelo Dawkins said. "A couple of years after that, we had a match with each other at Full Sail for NXT and Triple H was like ‘Huh. Let’s see how these guys work together.’ And then we hit the ground running ever since and became the Street Profits."

Dawkins went on to describe how their chemistry as a tag team extended from the two being friends.

"That’s the thing about being boys with your tag partner. We already hung out, it was just a thing of meshing our styles together. I’m the more laid back of the two, he’s the more outgoing guy so it was how we could mesh in the ring. Once they felt we were ready they put us out there and now you see what you got today with the Street Profits, baby!”

What do you make of Dawkins' comments? Would you like to see a triple threat TLC match between The Street Profits, Usos, and New Day? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. Are you surprised The Usos have never competed in a TLC match? Yes No 2 votes so far