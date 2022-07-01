"I gotta go with my boy" – Angelo Dawkins picks popular star as his favorite to win at WWE Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins picked Riddle as his favorite to win the Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday.

Top superstars from RAW and SmackDown will compete to win the Money in the Bank contract this Saturday when WWE rolls down to Vegas for the next premium live event. Seth Rollins, Omos, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Sami Zayn have been announced for the match, with one spot still up for grabs.

Dawkins spoke with Bill Apter & Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling this week. He suggested that The Original Bro had a good chance of winning the ladder match this Saturday. He mentioned that The Street Profits had their set of problems with RK-Bro, but he was still backing Riddle to win:

"I gotta go with my boy, Riddle. We got our little beef during the year with him and Randy, but we're still boys at the end of the day. So I'm gonna go with Riddle." (from 14:06 to 14:17)

You can watch the full interview here:

Riddle won the Last Chance Battle Royal this Monday on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, several superstars from both brands tried to earn a coveted spot in the Money in the Bank match during the Last Chance Battle Royal.

During the match, The Miz faked a knee injury and waited at ringside while the superstars eliminated each other. Riddle and AJ Styles were the last two men left. As Styles looked to hit a Phenomenal Forearm, the A-Lister eliminated him.

Riddle then dropped The Miz with an RKO on the ring apron for a chance to compete at the premium live event. It'll be interesting to see if the RK-Bro member can grab the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase for the first time in his career.

