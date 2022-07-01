Former Tag Team Champion has a bold prediction for Natalya at Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins believes Natalya will dethrone Ronda Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion at Money in the Bank this Saturday.

On the June 3 episode of SmackDown, The Queen of Harts went up against Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Aliyah, Xia Li, and her partner Shayna Baszler in a Six-Pack Challenge. The three-time Guinness record holder stole the win over the five women for an opportunity to challenge The Rowdy One for the SmackDown Women's Championship,

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Dawkins mentioned that he was backing Nattie to prevail against The Baddest Woman on the Planet. He called Natalya his "Dungeon sister" and mentioned that she would take down Rousey at the premium live event:

"I'm gonna go with Nattie. My Dungeon sister. Yeah, I'm going with Nattie." (from 16:06 to 16:15)

Natalya and Ronda Rousey have been at war on social media

The rivalry between Natalya and Rousey has become personal over the last few weeks, with the two taking shots at each other on social media. Much of this feud has been built around which superstar has the most devastating submission maneuver.

Outside the ring, The Queen of Harts called out Rousey on Twitter for not taking the WWE women's division seriously. In another tweet, she also poked fun at Rousey's boxing skills.

Nattie @NatbyNature This is Bob. Funny that Ms. Rousey describes the women’s locker room as cupcakes and other things. Ronda wouldn’t know the first thing about the locker room, as she never leaves her private bus. But if she did, she’d actually see that everyone in there secretly hate each other. This is Bob. Funny that Ms. Rousey describes the women’s locker room as cupcakes and other things. Ronda wouldn’t know the first thing about the locker room, as she never leaves her private bus. But if she did, she’d actually see that everyone in there secretly hate each other.

Nattie @NatbyNature Ms Rousey should thank me for pulling the best out of her. That’s what I do. How’s my shadow boxing, champ? Ms Rousey should thank me for pulling the best out of her. That’s what I do. How’s my shadow boxing, champ? https://t.co/l5bi9nvIO7

The SmackDown Women's Champion did not take too kindly to this. She also called out Nattie's sister for having an OnlyFans account. Ronda Rousey also took jabs at her challenger for having the most number of losses among female superstars.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey



youtube.com/c/TheNeidharts Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature youtube.com/c/TheNeidharts

As we near Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see which of these two women leaves the premium live event with the SmackDown Women's Championship at the end of the night.

