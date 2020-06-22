Angelo Dawkins prepares for parenthood on Father's Day

Angelo Dawkins posted a heartfelt message on Father's Day.

The RAW Tag Team Champion is eagerly anticipating the birth of his first child.

Angelo Dawkins has definitely had an incredible year in 2020. He and his tag team partner Montez Ford captured the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW back in March. Since then, The Street Profits have been involved in a quirky and long-standing feud with The Viking Raiders, which is set to culminate in a championship bout on Monday Night RAW tomorrow.

It's not only his professional life that Dawkins is celebrating. Back in January, Angelo Dawkins and his wife revealed that they were expecting their first child this summer.

Can’t wait new addition coming to the fam real soon #july2020 pic.twitter.com/OSmncfsNxW — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) January 8, 2020

Angelo Dawkins eager to meet his son

On Father's Day, Angelo Dawkins posted an update, with his wife sporting a now visible baby bump. He stated that he'd dreamed for years of bringing his own son up in the world and teaching him the things that he was forced to learn on his own. It was an incredibly touching post that fan and fathers around the world connected with.

I’ve always had dreams of having my own son, giving him a better life than I had, teach him things I had to learn on my own, be able to provide and protect him at all costs. To all the fathers out there thank you for welcoming me into the fold. #fathersclub #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/pBZLKPvY3v — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) June 21, 2020

With their child set to arrive in July, we here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Dawkins a Happy Fathers Day.