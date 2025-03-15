Angelo Dawkins reveals how Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League helped The Street Profits become Tag Team Champions

Angelo Dawkins was in attendance for Real Madrid's second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid in the pre-quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League. The newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champion explained how the football team's win helped The Street Profits capture gold on WWE SmackDown.

In the main event of SmackDown, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated DIY to become new WWE Tag Team Champions. Dawkins, being a Real Madrid fan, made history in the city of Barcelona. Los Blancos and FC Barcelona are the biggest rivals in Spanish (and European) football, and the El Clásico is regarded as one of the fiercest derbies in the sport.

Speaking on a SmackDown Exclusive, Angelo Dawkins explained how he was motivated after witnessing his team's clutch victory over their city rivals, Atletico. The Los Blancos edged past their rivals via penalties and advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season.

"Unreal. A couple days ago, I went to go to see Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid, and watching their resilience on the pitch was something special. It motivated me to come out here and put on a show, especially in Barcelona," said Dawkins [H/T: Fightful]

The Street Profits' win on SmackDown ended their four-year drought without holding gold in WWE. The last time they were champions was in January 2021.

