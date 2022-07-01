Former champion on Roman Reigns potentially appearing at Money In The Bank this weekend  (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins recently stated that he doesn't care if Roman Reigns interferes in his match this Saturday at Money In The Bank.

Along with his partner Montez Ford, Dawkins will face The Usos at Money In The Bank with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line. With The Usos' ties to Paul Heyman and The Tribal Chief, fans expect interference during the contest.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dawkins said he welcomes Reigns and Heyman to show up on Saturday night:

"If all of them there, if Paul want to get involved, go ahead, dog. Be my guest, if Roman wanna get involved, please, please go ahead. We got aye, everybody can get the smoke. The smoke does not discriminate. All right, Roman can get it, Jay gonna get it, Jimmy gonna get it. Paul can get it. Adam Pearce can get it. It don't matter who's with The Bloodline, I don't care, they getting it on Saturday." (from 4:39 to 5:09)

If Ford & Dawkins win this Saturday, it'll put them in rare company as the second team to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Why isn't Roman Reigns performing at Money In The Bank?

Since capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 38, The Head of The Table has worked a relaxed schedule, making fewer appearances.

Another event Roman Reigns will miss is this weekend's premium live event, Money In The Bank.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Roman got removed from the show once WWE decided to change venues for the event:

"The initial plan was for Reigns to wrestle at WWE’s three upcoming stadium shows against Riddle, Orton, and McIntyre. Those matches were never announced, but plans changed once Money in the Bank was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the indoor MGM Grand Garden Arena. The expected slate of opponents for Reigns hasn’t changed, but he currently is no longer scheduled to work Money in the Bank." (H/T: Cageside Seats)

While some fans may be upset that Roman Reigns won't feature this Saturday, his aura and mystique as champion will only increase with him making special appearances.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use exclusive quotes from this article.

