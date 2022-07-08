"He's destined" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion says Montez Ford will become World Champion

Angelo Dawkins says Montez Ford is destined to become the world champion in WWE.

Ford is best known as one half of Street Profits along with Dawkins. The duo have been one of the most entertaining teams in recent history, and they have won the tag titles across all three brands in WWE.

Recently, fans have started to notice Montez Ford's impressive work on his body and think he could break out as a singles star. Speaking on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Dawkins expressed his belief that his partner has what it takes to be a world champion.

“I'd be lying if I said I didn’t hear all the talk on the internet all the time about Tez. Tez is a freak of nature. That's my brother. I know he's good. I know he's talented. He's destined to become the world champion. But then on the hand, I saw people talking about me like I'm some scrub or whatever," said Dawkins. [H/T - Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if the two split up at some point or even turn on each other before starting their own singles journeys in WWE.

Angelo Dawkins says people didn't believe he would make it in WWE

Before teaming up with Montez Ford, Dawkins tried his hand at different partners down on the black-and-gold brand. He was once aligned with Sasha Banks before thriving out as one half of the Street Profits.

Dawkins has recently received a lot of criticism for his work as he has been compared to his partner, who is widely viewed as a potential breakout star. Speaking on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, he recalled the time when people thought he wouldn't make it in WWE:

"That took me back to when I first started. When I first started, people were talking like I wasn't even going to make it a month at that time. I was like, 'Oh, all right. We'll see.' Now everybody is talking about me in that kind of way, saying I'm like, second fiddle, like I'm just the other guy or whatever," Dawkins continued. [H/T - Wrestling News]

Moving forward, fans are excited to see The Profits potentially challenge The Usos in a rematch after a controversial finish at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Time will tell what the future holds.

