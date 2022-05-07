"Enough of this, we're getting overlooked" - Angelo Dawkins on The Street Profits' attitude change in WWE

Angelo Dawkins has spoken up about the recent change in the Street Profits' attitude.

The duo of Dawkins and Montez Ford have been a staple on the main roster for quite some time now. Since their rise in 2019, they've won the tag team titles on every brand they've been part of. However, since losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships last year, the two have remained empty-handed.

On a recent episode of After The Bell, Angelo Dawkins mentioned how The Profits needed the change to get back on top of the tag team division:

"I think it was much more of everybody thought that we were just party cups and red cups and having a good time. Everybody was overlooking the fact that we could also bring it in the ring and beat the crap of anybody that decides to step to us in the wrong way that we don't like. So we're like, enough of this, we're getting overlooked. So now we're gonna take what we want." (20:43 - 21:10)

The Street Profits' attitude change is in full flow, but time will tell if it is enough for the duo to reach the top and win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Angelo Dawkins on why The Street Profits needed a change

The Street Profits are just the second team in WWE to be named Tag Team Triple Crown Champions. However, WWE's tag division has become a leaner and tougher landscape in recent years, and is currently being dominated by The Usos and RK-Bro.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Angelo Dawkins opened up about why he and Ford thought they needed to toughen up to survive in WWE's current tag scene:

"In a way, we are kind of fun but we're like also translate into that. You know like you're at a party and when somebody tries to brush up on you and tries to test you and you gotta answer the test and handle it accordingly with physicality." ( 21:10 21:27)

The party never stopped for The Profits, but the duo realized that they needed to toughen up and score some wins if they wanted to be back at the top of the tag team division. But with The Usos going to war with RK-Bro, Dawkins and Ford have an uphill battle ahead of them.

Do you think The Profits will turn heel? Will they win gold once again? Let us know what you think and comment below!

