WWE star Angel Garza pleads for help after his belonging goes missing at an airport

Angel Garza recently sent out a tweet asking for help after his wallet went missing at an airport.

This is not the first time a superstar has forgotten or misplaced something while traveling. Several months ago, RAW star Rhea Ripley lost her bag containing her ring gear and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belt.

Angel Garza took to Twitter to share that he lost his wallet at Orlando Airport or during a United Airlines flight. In the tweet, he asks whoever finds it to text him and return it.

"I lost my wallet!! If somebody find it please text me!! It can either be in Orlando airport near gate 44 or flight 2117 united," he pleaded.

Angel Garza opens up about his current character in WWE

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is currently in a tag team with his cousin Humberto on SmackDown. They're collectively known as Los Lotharios and are famous for their kiss cam segments.

During an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the star opened up about their on-screen character, stating that one has to commit to a gimmick that they're given in WWE.

"Yeah, and just commit, no matter what gimmick they give it to you, just commit to it, and it's going to work. Like when they came up with the idea of the kiss cam, they were like, 'Hey guys, we want you guys to do the kiss cam'... And they were like, 'Okay, you are going to grab a lady from the front row. And both of you guys are going to kiss her.' They were like, 'Oh, that's great, because that's bringing more connection in between the audience and us' and that's the thing that's going to put us over with the crowd, that interaction. Because you know, when we pass this pandemic, having no crowd was rough. Doing wrestling without a crowd was tough," said Garza.

Angel Garza last competed on the April 22 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Madcap Moss. It's left to be seen what the company has in store for him and Los Lotharios next on the blue brand.

