Angry Brock Lesnar forces a controversial end to his match at Elimination Chamber 2023 after hitting a low blow

Former WWE Champions Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley locked horns in an intense singles match at Elimination Chamber 2023, but it all ended with a controversial finish.

The two WWE Superstars crossed paths inside the squared circle after feuding on RAW for months. Many had hoped their third encounter would finally determine the most dominant superstar and end their rivalry, but that was not the case.

Lesnar and Lashley took turns dominating the match, each with multiple Spears and F5s. Towards the end, The All Mighty managed to confine The Beast Incarnate inside a brutal Hurt Lock.

Brock Lesnar tried his best to escape the submission maneuver but struggled to break free. Ultimately, he resorted to hitting Lashley with a low blow, and the match official immediately called for the bell to ring.

Lashley won the match via Disqualification, and Lesnar proceeded to have a meltdown at Elimination Chamber. He attacked the match official and hit him with F5 inside the ring as the crowd erupted.

Talhah Khan @TalhahKhan18 F5 TO REFEREE BY BROCK LESNAR F5 TO REFEREE BY BROCK LESNAR https://t.co/3x0Np2VoHr

Lesnar hit Bobby Lashley with an F5 to put him through the announcers' desk. Soon after, he hit the referee with another F5 onto the broken table.

Brock Lesnar lost the match at Elimination Chamber, but he had plenty of reasons to smile on his way back. Lashley picked up the win but was helpless after suffering the wrath of The Beast.

