"Angry Miz Girl" Caley shares honest opinion on a possible Brock Lesnar vs. The Miz match at WrestleMania 37 [Exclusive]

I recently had a conversation with 'Angry Miz Girl' Caley and asked her about the possibility of Brock Lesnar meeting The Miz at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship.

"Angry Miz Girl" Caley garnered mainstream fame overnight in 2010, thanks to her epic reaction to The Miz's WWE Championship win over Randy Orton on an episode of RAW. I asked Caley about Brock Lesnar possibly returning to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 37 and facing The Miz for the belt on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Caley made it pretty clear that she doesn't care much about Brock Lesnar, and The Beast has never been her favorite Superstar. Caley stated that she would rather see The Miz face Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

"As for Brock Lesnar, I honestly don’t care for him that much, he’s never been a favorite of mine. So I’d rather see him (The Miz) fight Drew McIntyre."

Brock Lesnar is a comedy icon, I miss him. pic.twitter.com/ALqU6G2zEk — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 16, 2021

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36

Last year, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble match by Drew McIntyre to one of the loudest pops of the modern era. McIntyre went on to win the whole thing by last eliminating Roman Reigns. He dominated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and defeated The Beast to win his very first WWE Championship.

Tonight, at the 2021 Elimination Chamber event, The Miz defeated Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career. There is speculation that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE and have a marquee match at The Show of Shows. If Lesnar does return, and The Miz is still the WWE Champion at the time, there's a possibility that The Beast will target him.

The Miz has a message for all the haters #WWEChamberpic.twitter.com/qEXgQG3gXy — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) February 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on a possible Brock Lesnar vs. The Miz outing at WrestleMania 37? Do you share Caley's sentiments regarding the match, or do you believe that Lesnar vs. The Miz screams "WrestleMania worthy"? Sound off in the comments!