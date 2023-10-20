Angry Tiffany Stratton sends extremely non-PG message to WWE fan

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton was involved in a verbal confrontation with a fan at a recent live event.

Stratton, at 24, is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. She has won the NXT Women's Championship on one occasion so far. Judging by her immense popularity, she is bound to become a massive superstar in the coming years.

In a video that is currently making the rounds on social media, Tiffany Stratton can be seen dealing with a heckler. The video seems to have been taken at a WWE live event on September 23, 2023. Tiffany lost an NXT Women's Title match to Becky Lynch that night. While she was heading backstage, a fan yelled, "You s**k" at her. An irate Tiffany hit back at the fan by saying, "You s**k," "S**k my a**."

Tiffany Stratton recently feuded with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch defeated Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion last month. Lynch went on to defeat Stratton on several occasions to retain her newly-won belt. The duo had an incredible Extreme Rules Match for the belt at No Mercy 2023. While speaking with Digital Spy, Stratton said the following about a hilarious spot that saw Lynch emptying a bunch of Barbie doll figures on the mat.

"That was definitely Becky's idea," Stratton said. "Becky has amazing ideas, but she thought it would be so cool and so wacky to just have that visual. Everyone thinks [the bag] would have like thumbtacks or something like that, and then [she] pours it out and it's Barbies and Barbie heads and we squash the Barbies and stuff. So that was definitely her idea." [H/T Digital Spy]

The comments on the video of Stratton's encounter with the heckler were full of praise for the young gun. Stratton has a bright future ahead of her in WWE, and it would be interesting to see how far she goes on the main roster.

