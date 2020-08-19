Animal reveals why he preferred working in WCW over WWE (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Road Warrior Animal. During the interview, Animal was asked about the locker rooms in WWE and WCW.

During this discussion, the pro wrestling legend revealed why he preferred the locker room in WCW over that of WWE:

You know, once you get into the locker room, I'll tell you what, main difference I saw was that the WCW locker room wasn't as uptight. You know what I mean? Everybody had to really watch their p's and q's in what they say in the WWF locker room, cause if you said something, disagreed with somebody, you were considered a s**t disturber. In WCW you could say something like that. As far as the guys themselves, guys where the same in both locker rooms. You knew who your stooge guys were that would go to the boss and tell 'em what you said. You knew who your good guys were who you could talk to.

Animal on what he would change about tag-team wrestling today

Later on in the interview, Animal was asked about what he would change about tag-team wrestling today. Animal replied that tag-teams needed to be more distinct from each other with their own personalities. Here's what he had to say in details:

I would have all the tag-teams stay in their lane if that makes sense. You can't have every tag-team being the same gimmick. You can't have every tag-team throwing thrust kicks. You can't have every tag-team doing the same suplex moves. You know what I mean? We all learned to wrestle via different wrestling schools, learn what you learn, and stay true to what your gimmick is for your team. You can't have The Young Bucks come in and throw 15 thrust kicks per match and then you have the next tag-team come in with Jungle Boy and all of them, now they're throwing thrust kicks 15 per match. No. You be Jungle Boy, do your own thing, let The Young Bucks be them. You gotta have different personalities.

The Road Warriors are one of the greatest tag-teams of all time and Animal clearly wants tag-team wrestling to be as good as it can be today.

