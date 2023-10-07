Anoa'i family legend "could have killed" wrestler with shoot move during WWE match, star was injured, according to veteran Crowbar

Wrestling can be a brutal space, even one as regulated as WWE. Throughout the promotion's history, several superstars have taken it into their hands to mete out punishment at different times. One occasion came with the legendary Anoa'i family legend Yokozuna and an enhancement talent, Daniel Dubiel. WCW veteran Crowbar has pointed out the occasion on social media.

In an old match that featured Yokozuna wrestling Daniel Dubiel, the ending came in the most vicious way possible. The Banzai Drop off the second rope, which Yokozuna used as a finisher, looked different that night, with the star not holding back, fully landing on his opponent's throat.

According to old rumors, Dubiel might have disrespected Mr. Fuji, leading to this punishment. It should be noted, though, that this is not confirmed.

Talking about the move itself, Crowbar mentioned that although he usually loved WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna's matches, he felt that taking liberties with enhancement talent was not okay. The star added that he knew the wrestler and that he had been injured badly.

"I know this guy - he was injured badly he never spoke up because he wanted to be asked back This goes beyond a “stiff shot”/receipt - could have killed the guy."

While the reality behind what happened that night is not confirmed, the move looked extremely vicious.

Yokozuna was part of the famous Anoa'i wrestling family and is technically Roman Reigns' cousin. Although the two stars are generations apart when they wrestled in WWE, they share ancestors.

In fact, Afoa Anoa'i, Yokozuna's father, was the brother of Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i.

