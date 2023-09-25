Anoa'i family wrestler attacked at his own meet and greet; has outraged reaction

Being a member of the Anoa'i family, more often than not, a wrestler can have a target on their back. The stars have to keep an eye out for all potential threats at all times, and it seems that this includes even when you're at your own meet and greet. Zilla Fatu suffered an assault when he was not ready.

The star found his footing in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, where he made his debut. However, due to differences in opinion, the star has since left the promotion completely and has started wrestling in the indies instead, or at least has started to explore them.

The wrestler shared footage from his meet and greet with an outraged tweet. He was attacked by another wrestler. This is clearly involved in some sort of storyline that he's working on.

When the man attacked him, Fatu responded immediately. He attacked the star back and hit him with a modified uranage through the table. He was left incapacitated while Fatu looked around at the fans.

"WHY DISRESPECT MY MEET & GREET USOO ?!? SMH RESPECT COMES FIRST WITH ME … 💯💯👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼"

The video and tweet can be seen below.

At this time, it's not certain what's next for Fatu, but fans are clamoring for him to be brought into WWE. It might take a while more, given how fresh he is, but the star appears ready to make his name outside the company as well.